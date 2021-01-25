Fire damages duplex in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a duplex on Corregidor Circle just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Crews say smoke was coming from several areas, and the fire was difficult find because there were so many items in the home.
They say the fire was eventually found in the basement and put out.
Neighbors living across the street were first to notice the fire and called 911.
The people inside the other unit of the duplex were alerted by the neighbors. Everyone made it out safely.
Crews say the fire damage was minor, but there is smoke damage throughout both units.
The Red Cross was called to help a family of two adults and two children.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.