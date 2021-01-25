COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 12th round of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials announced that the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded the 12th round of allocations, granting more than $300,000 to 12 of the 13 nonprofit applicants.
In total, officials say the Response Fund has distributed more than $2.6 million to nonprofits in the five-county region who are responding to critical needs related to the pandemic and our region’s recovery.
This round of allocations will help give funding to food pantries social/emotional learning resources for students, basic necessities for homeless youth, nutritional food service for underserved breast cancer patients, mental health services, and operational deficits due to canceled fundraising events.
As part of round 12, the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana was awarded $150,000 to continue its outreach programs to vulnerable and at-risk students, both properly distanced and virtually.
Due to the pandemic, the Y has experienced significant decreases in membership and event revenue, which has resulted in an operational deficit for the program.
12th round funding recipients:
- At the Cross Mission - Mt. Vernon - Awarded $12,500
- Children’s Center for Dance Education - Evansville - Awarded $1,450
- EVSC Foundation - Evansville - Awarded $19,925
- Foster Care in the US, Inc. - Evansville - Awarded $20,000
- Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian - Boonville - Awarded $29,500
- Henager Family Museum - Buckskin, Indiana - Awarded $15,000
- Indiana Black Expo - Evansville - Awarded $5,000
- Indiana Women in Need Foundation - Indianapolis - Awarded $6,540
- YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, Inc. - Evansville - Awarded $150,000
- Ivy Tech Foundation, Inc. - Evansville - Awarded $5,846
- The Way of Rockport, Indiana - Rockport - Awarded $17,300
- Trinity United Methodist Church - Oakland City - Awarded $25,000
