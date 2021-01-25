Brescia to accept high school students without standardized test score

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Brescia University announced Monday morning that they will be allowing high school students to gain acceptance without submitting a standardized test score for the 2021-2022 academic year.
This decision comes after the NAIA Council of Presidents approved the extension of allowing freshman eligibility solely based on high school grade point average, and getting rid of the standardized test requirement.
To be considered for the 2021-2022 academic year, school officials say students will only have to submit their high school transcript along with an application.
Applications will be evaluated on the basis of a college preparatory curriculum that includes English, mathematics, sciences, and social studies. Foreign language, fine arts, and computer sciences are subjects that are strongly recommended.
“COVID19 has significantly disrupted high school seniors’ ability to take the ACT/SAT. Brescia’s test-optional policy allows students to be immediately considered for acceptance today without having to wait to take the exam.” Chris J. Houk, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Executive Director of BUonline
Applications are currently being accepted. You can visit Brescia’s website to apply.
