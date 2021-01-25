Brackets drawn for IHSAA girls basketball postseason tournament

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly | January 24, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 11:36 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - With one week away from the end of the Indiana girls high school basketball regular season, sectional tournament play can begin as early as Monday, February 1.

On Sunday night, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) held its annual blind draw to reveal the brackets for sectionals.

Below are the IHSAA sectional brackets involving our Tri-State schools:

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL #16 @ HARRISON

Game 1: Reitz vs. Castle

Game 2: Central vs. North

Game 3: Harrison vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Jasper vs. Winner of Game 2

Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL #31 @ VINCENNES LINCOLN

Game 1: Washington vs. Sullivan

Game 2: Princeton vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Game 3: Pike Central vs. Winner of Game 1

Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL #32 @ MOUNT VERNON

Game 1: Mt. Vernon vs. Heritage Hills

Game 2: Gibson Southern vs. Bosse

Game 3: Memorial vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Boonville vs. Winner of Game 2

Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL #48 @ FOREST PARK

Game 1: Southridge vs. Mater Dei

Game 2: Forest Park vs. North Posey

Game 3: Perry Central vs. Tell City

Game 4: South Spencer vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Championship: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL #64 @ TECUMSEH

Game 1: Cannelton vs. Tecumseh

Game 2: Springs Valley vs. Wood Memorial

Game 3: Northeast Dubois vs. Winner of Game 1

Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

