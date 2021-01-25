Brackets drawn for IHSAA girls basketball postseason tournament

INDIANA (WFIE) - With one week away from the end of the Indiana girls high school basketball regular season, sectional tournament play can begin as early as Monday, February 1.
On Sunday night, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) held its annual blind draw to reveal the brackets for sectionals.
Below are the IHSAA sectional brackets involving our Tri-State schools:
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL #16 @ HARRISON
Game 1: Reitz vs. Castle
Game 2: Central vs. North
Game 3: Harrison vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Jasper vs. Winner of Game 2
Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL #31 @ VINCENNES LINCOLN
Game 1: Washington vs. Sullivan
Game 2: Princeton vs. Vincennes Lincoln
Game 3: Pike Central vs. Winner of Game 1
Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL #32 @ MOUNT VERNON
Game 1: Mt. Vernon vs. Heritage Hills
Game 2: Gibson Southern vs. Bosse
Game 3: Memorial vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Boonville vs. Winner of Game 2
Championship: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL #48 @ FOREST PARK
Game 1: Southridge vs. Mater Dei
Game 2: Forest Park vs. North Posey
Game 3: Perry Central vs. Tell City
Game 4: South Spencer vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Championship: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL #64 @ TECUMSEH
Game 1: Cannelton vs. Tecumseh
Game 2: Springs Valley vs. Wood Memorial
Game 3: Northeast Dubois vs. Winner of Game 1
Championship: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
