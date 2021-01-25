On Alert: Showers & Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms through this evening. Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms beginning before the morning commute and tapering off early this evening. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The primary threat is damaging winds but most of the storms will be elevated. High temps in the mid-40s with projected rainfall 1 to 2 inches.
Tonight, rain easing this evening but temps will barely drop into the low to mid-40s under cloudy skies. Tuesday, after morning clouds, skies becoming partly sunny as high temps remain in the mid-40s.
Wednesday, an area of low pressure will bring decent chances for rain mixed with snow. High temps will sneak into the lower 40s but the best chances for snow will occur when temps drop below freezing Wednesday night.
