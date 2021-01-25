On Alert: Showers & Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms through this evening. Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms beginning before the morning commute and tapering off early this evening. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The primary threat is damaging winds but most of the storms will be elevated. High temps in the mid-40s with projected rainfall 1 to 2 inches.