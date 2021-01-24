USI Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Begin Seasons at Samford Open

Senior Austin Nolan wasted no time to punch his ticket for the NCAA II National Championships by outpacing everyone in the five thousand meter run with a NCAA II automatic qualifying time of 13 minutes, 58.75 seconds. Nolan’s 5000m time is a personal best of nearly 21 seconds and jumps him ahead of Johnnie Guy for second fastest all-time in USI history. Only Nolan and Elly Rono have broken the 14-minute barrier in the 5000m run for indoor track and field.