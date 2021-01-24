USI Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Begin Seasons at Samford Open

SAMFORD, AL. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s track and field team kicked off the 2020-21 indoor season at the Samford Open with an NCAA II automatic qualifying run and other top finishes in distance events.
Senior Austin Nolan wasted no time to punch his ticket for the NCAA II National Championships by outpacing everyone in the five thousand meter run with a NCAA II automatic qualifying time of 13 minutes, 58.75 seconds. Nolan’s 5000m time is a personal best of nearly 21 seconds and jumps him ahead of Johnnie Guy for second fastest all-time in USI history. Only Nolan and Elly Rono have broken the 14-minute barrier in the 5000m run for indoor track and field.
After missing all of the cross country season junior Titus Winders had a very impressive race finishing next behind Nolan with a time of 14:34.15, just narrowly missing the NCAA II provisional qualifying mark of 14:33.04 and taking fourth in the event. Teammate, senior Gavin Prior was seemingly neck-and-neck with Winders as he rounded out the top five with a time of 14:35.85.
Freshman Silas Winders kept the Screaming Eagles’ success rolling with a 4:11.66 victory in the mile, Winders mile time was also just a second off of a provisional qualifier. Sophomore teammate Braden Nicholson (4:19.39) and Javan Winders (4:23.90) came in third and fifth place respectively.
Up Next: The Eagles will travel up to Allendale, Michigan next Friday, January 29 for the Bill Clinger Classic.
The University of Southern Indiana women’s track and field team began their 2020-21 indoor season at the Samford Open with impressive performances from their mid-distance athletes
Senior Jennifer Comastri kicked off her season with a speedy third place finish in the mile with a NCAA II provisional qualifying time of four minutes, 56.62 seconds. Sophomore Mckenna Cavanaugh followed close behind in fourth also breaking five minutes with a time of 4:59.21.
Sophomore Kaylee Lane finds herself in a familiar position like last indoor season, near the top of results list. Lane finished second today in the 400m with a time of 58.84 just being edged out by half a second. Junior teammate Emma Brown also nabbed a second-place finish in the 800m with a time of 2:21:00.
Up Next: The Eagles will head northbound to Allendale, Michigan next Friday, January 29 for the Bill Clinger Classic.
