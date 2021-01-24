State map shows 3 local COVID-19 deaths; 102 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,565 new coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths.
The total now sits at 611,039 confirmed positive cases and 9,340 COVID-19 deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County, Spencer County and Dubois County.
According to the state map, there are 102 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 38 in Warrick County, 22 in Gibson County, 14 in Dubois County, 13 in Pike County, 11 in Spencer County, ten in Perry and Posey Counties.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 19,513 cases, 250 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,569 cases, 80 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,765 cases, 99 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,552 cases, 29 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,403 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,725 cases, 59 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,924 cases, 22 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,182 cases, 26 deaths
