Police: 2 shot on Lloyd Expressway early Sunday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after two gunshot victims showed up at a hospital early Sunday morning.
EPD says five people were in a car driving east on the Lloyd Expressway near US 41 when a passenger spit a piece of gum out the window. EPD says the piece may have hit or came near a car in the lane to the right.
We are told the car is described as a dark-colored passenger car.
Police say a man inside the vehicle showed a handgun and pulled up next to the victims, firing multiple shots at the car.
According to police, two people were hit and there were five bullet holes in the vehicle.
EPD tells 14 News the victims are expected to survive their injuries, and neither the victims nor witnesses in the car had ever seen the suspect before.
If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.
