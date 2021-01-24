Mater Dei wins annual SIAC Wrestling Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re nearing the end of the high school wrestling regular season, and that means it’s conference tournament time. Saturday, was the annual SIAC tourney, out at Castle High School. Below are the team and individual results.
--TEAM RESULTS--
1. Mater Dei -- 209.5
2. Jasper -- 206
3. North -- 181
4. Castle -- 173.5
5. Memorial -- 167
6. Reitz -- 165.5
7. Central -- 93
8. Harrison -- 73.5
9. Vincennes -- 38
10. Bosse -- 4
--INDIVIDUAL RESULTS--
--106 LBS.--
1st Place - Leighton Ramsey -- Castle
2nd Place - Nick Herrmann -- Mater Dei
3rd Place - Jon Adams -- Harrison
4th Place - Reece Doran -- North
5th Place - Gabe Verkamp -- Jasper
--113 LBS--
1st Place - Jainier Milanes -- Jasper
2nd Place - Logan Tillotson -- Reitz
3rd Place - Travis Folz -- Mater Dei
4th Place - Marco Anderson -- North
5th Place - Sam Robinson -- Castle
6th Place - Trevor Fisher -- Central
--120 LBS--
1st Place - Odin Fortune -- Reitz
2nd Place - Tyler Vanover -- Mater Dei
3rd Place - Aydan Amento -- Central
4th Place - Logan Ellis -- Castle
5th Place - Daxx Weist -- Vincennes
6th Place - Erick Jorgenson -- North
--126 LBS--
1st Place - Keegan Williams --Memorial
2nd Place - Zach Traylor -- Reitz
3rd Place - Khaliq Boyd -- Harrison
4th Place - Dayton Burnett -- North
5th Place - Alex Hardin -- Jasper
6th Place - Nate Harris -- Vincennes
--132 LBS.--
1st Place - Max Ante -- Memorial
2nd Place - Kris Sutton -- North
3rd Place - Matt Herrmann -- Mater Dei
4th Place - Elize Durosier -- Reitz
5th Place - Devin Heneisen -- Harrison
6th Place - Kyren Chester -- Central
--138 LBS.--
1st Place - Blake Boarman -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Cale Schmitt -- Jasper
3rd Place - Peyton Bell -- North
4th Place - Eli Wuerth -- Memorial
5th Place - Hayden Goff -- Reitz
6th Place - Jace Ashby -- Central
--145 LBS.--
1st Place - Ian Giesler -- Jasper
2nd Place - Gabe Voegel -- Mater Dei
3rd Place - Ethan Heim -- Harrison
4th Place - Matt Lehman -- North
5th Place - Drew Hettenbach -- Castle
6th Place - Jonas Burnette -- Reitz
--152 LBS.--
1st Place - Jeb Prechtel -- Jasper
2nd Place - Aiden Farmer -- Memorial
3rd Place - Luke Robards -- Central
4th Place - Spencer Turner -- Mater Dei
5th Place - Brayden Lamey -- North
6th Place - Seth Hocking -- Castle
--160 LBS.--
1st Place - Ian Madden -- Central
2nd Place - Preston Turner -- Mater Dei
3rd Place - Kevin Acton -- Vincennes
4th Place - Reece Fromme -- Jasper
5th Place - Sammy Gerteisen -- Memorial
6th Place - Chase Reeves -- North
--170 LBS.--
1st Place - John Purdy -- Castle
2nd Place - Cale Johnson -- North
3rd Place - Tyler Ficklin -- Mater Dei
4th Place - Xavier Tyler -- Memorial
5th Place - Logan Howard -- Central
6th Place - Cameron Weisheit -- Jasper
--182 LBS.--
1st Place - Evan Reff -- Castle
2nd Place - Mitchell Happe -- North
3rd Place - Eli McDurmon -- Mater Dei
4th Place - Luke Ruckriegel -- Jasper
5th Place - Will Rogers -- Memorial
6th Place - Skyler Huffman -- Reitz
--195 LBS.--
1st Place - Ashton Schuetter -- Jasper
2nd Place - Jason Palamarchuk -- Castle
3rd Place - Reid Brickey -- Reitz
4th Place - TJ Hankins -- North
5th Place - Zane Renfroe -- Mater Dei
6th Place - Andrew Page -- Memorial
--220 LBS.--
1st Place - Logan Huggins -- Reitz
2nd Place - Kelton Farmer -- Memorial
3rd Place - Zac Inzerello -- Castle
4th Place - Will Collon -- Jasper
5th Place - Jacob Kyle -- North
6th Place - Austin Vanover -- Mater Dei
--285 LBS.--
1st Place - Barry Duff -- Memorial
2nd Place - Quade Popp -- Jasper
3rd Place - Chris Thacker -- Reitz
4th Place - Sonny Alfano -- Castle
5th Place - Pierce Wolters -- Mater Dei
6th Place - Timmy Dixon -- North
