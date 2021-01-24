Mater Dei wins annual SIAC Wrestling Tournament

Jasper finishes in 2nd; North gets 3rd

By Aaron Hancock | January 23, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 11:44 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re nearing the end of the high school wrestling regular season, and that means it’s conference tournament time. Saturday, was the annual SIAC tourney, out at Castle High School. Below are the team and individual results.

--TEAM RESULTS--

1. Mater Dei -- 209.5

2. Jasper -- 206

3. North -- 181

4. Castle -- 173.5

5. Memorial -- 167

6. Reitz -- 165.5

7. Central -- 93

8. Harrison -- 73.5

9. Vincennes -- 38

10. Bosse -- 4

--INDIVIDUAL RESULTS--

--106 LBS.--

1st Place - Leighton Ramsey -- Castle

2nd Place - Nick Herrmann -- Mater Dei

3rd Place - Jon Adams -- Harrison

4th Place - Reece Doran -- North

5th Place - Gabe Verkamp -- Jasper

--113 LBS--

1st Place - Jainier Milanes -- Jasper

2nd Place - Logan Tillotson -- Reitz

3rd Place - Travis Folz -- Mater Dei

4th Place - Marco Anderson -- North

5th Place - Sam Robinson -- Castle

6th Place - Trevor Fisher -- Central

--120 LBS--

1st Place - Odin Fortune -- Reitz

2nd Place - Tyler Vanover -- Mater Dei

3rd Place - Aydan Amento -- Central

4th Place - Logan Ellis -- Castle

5th Place - Daxx Weist -- Vincennes

6th Place - Erick Jorgenson -- North

--126 LBS--

1st Place - Keegan Williams --Memorial

2nd Place - Zach Traylor -- Reitz

3rd Place - Khaliq Boyd -- Harrison

4th Place - Dayton Burnett -- North

5th Place - Alex Hardin -- Jasper

6th Place - Nate Harris -- Vincennes

--132 LBS.--

1st Place - Max Ante -- Memorial

2nd Place - Kris Sutton -- North

3rd Place - Matt Herrmann -- Mater Dei

4th Place - Elize Durosier -- Reitz

5th Place - Devin Heneisen -- Harrison

6th Place - Kyren Chester -- Central

--138 LBS.--

1st Place - Blake Boarman -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Cale Schmitt -- Jasper

3rd Place - Peyton Bell -- North

4th Place - Eli Wuerth -- Memorial

5th Place - Hayden Goff -- Reitz

6th Place - Jace Ashby -- Central

--145 LBS.--

1st Place - Ian Giesler -- Jasper

2nd Place - Gabe Voegel -- Mater Dei

3rd Place - Ethan Heim -- Harrison

4th Place - Matt Lehman -- North

5th Place - Drew Hettenbach -- Castle

6th Place - Jonas Burnette -- Reitz

--152 LBS.--

1st Place - Jeb Prechtel -- Jasper

2nd Place - Aiden Farmer -- Memorial

3rd Place - Luke Robards -- Central

4th Place - Spencer Turner -- Mater Dei

5th Place - Brayden Lamey -- North

6th Place - Seth Hocking -- Castle

--160 LBS.--

1st Place - Ian Madden -- Central

2nd Place - Preston Turner -- Mater Dei

3rd Place - Kevin Acton -- Vincennes

4th Place - Reece Fromme -- Jasper

5th Place - Sammy Gerteisen -- Memorial

6th Place - Chase Reeves -- North

--170 LBS.--

1st Place - John Purdy -- Castle

2nd Place - Cale Johnson -- North

3rd Place - Tyler Ficklin -- Mater Dei

4th Place - Xavier Tyler -- Memorial

5th Place - Logan Howard -- Central

6th Place - Cameron Weisheit -- Jasper

--182 LBS.--

1st Place - Evan Reff -- Castle

2nd Place - Mitchell Happe -- North

3rd Place - Eli McDurmon -- Mater Dei

4th Place - Luke Ruckriegel -- Jasper

5th Place - Will Rogers -- Memorial

6th Place - Skyler Huffman -- Reitz

--195 LBS.--

1st Place - Ashton Schuetter -- Jasper

2nd Place - Jason Palamarchuk -- Castle

3rd Place - Reid Brickey -- Reitz

4th Place - TJ Hankins -- North

5th Place - Zane Renfroe -- Mater Dei

6th Place - Andrew Page -- Memorial

--220 LBS.--

1st Place - Logan Huggins -- Reitz

2nd Place - Kelton Farmer -- Memorial

3rd Place - Zac Inzerello -- Castle

4th Place - Will Collon -- Jasper

5th Place - Jacob Kyle -- North

6th Place - Austin Vanover -- Mater Dei

--285 LBS.--

1st Place - Barry Duff -- Memorial

2nd Place - Quade Popp -- Jasper

3rd Place - Chris Thacker -- Reitz

4th Place - Sonny Alfano -- Castle

5th Place - Pierce Wolters -- Mater Dei

6th Place - Timmy Dixon -- North

