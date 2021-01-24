Man arrested after shots fired inside Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on a criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon charge.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Allens Lane for a residential burglary in progress around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. While on the way to the scene, officers were notified of a shootout.
When officers arrived, they say they saw bullet holes through the windows.
Court documents show officers made contact with 37-year-old Joshua Hudson who stated he had a firearm. That’s when officers say they told him to put the firearm away and unlock the door.
According to court documents, police searched the residence where they found the caller and her two children.
While waiting for crime scene and detectives to show up, police say Hudson was acting erratic and sweating heavily. They say a glass pipe commonly used to ingest methamphetamine along with a corner baggie containing a white powdery substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine was found in plain sight.
Court documents also show officers discovered all of the rounds were fired from inside the house, and several rounds went through multiple walls.
According to authorities, Hudson has a previous felony conviction where he pleaded guilty to criminal confinement, pointing a firearm and armed robbery in Warrick County.
EPD says due to finding narcotics, the reckless behavior of the father and the living conditions, the children were taken from the home and released to a family member.
Hudson is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail for the following charges.
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon
- Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
