KWC Men go down to the Wire, with No. 18 Hillsdale

After a few trips to the free throw line, the Chargers extended their lead to 4 with 0:08 remaining. A fast break three from Battaile made it a one-point game with two ticks left on the clock. Another foul in the final second sent the Chargers to the line once again, making both free throws to make it a three-point lead. The Panthers had a chance for a buzzer-beater, but the inbound pass across midcourt was intercepted.