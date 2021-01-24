IL inching towards 19K total COVID-19 deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials updated their coronavirus website.
The website shows 1,101,819 total confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 18,750 total deaths.
Nearly 15,410,000 tests have been administered.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,547 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,402 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,218 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 478 cases, 8 deaths
