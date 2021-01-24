EPD: Man rushed into surgery after stabbing Sunday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times Sunday.
According to Evansville police, a man in the 1800 block of S. Garvin St. was beating on a door around 12:30 a.m. with serious stab wounds. Police say the man was in and out of consciousness.
EPD says officers rendered aid to the man until he was taken to the hospital, where he was rushed into surgery.
Authorities say they found a large pool of blood and the victim’s personal items on the sidewalk near the intersection of Sweetser and Garvin.
Due to the man being in and out of consciousness, officers say they were unable to gather any suspect information from him.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.