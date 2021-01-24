COVID-19 vaccination clinic goes ‘very well’ in Dubois Co.

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Jasper Middle School went “very well” Saturday morning, according to Dubois County Health Department Administrative Director Shawn Werner.
He told 14 News that around 5 a.m. on Saturday, nearly 950 people had signed up for the clinic, and even more people scheduled appointments afterward.
Werner could not provide an exact number because health officials still need to go through all of the data. However, he says many of the appointment slots they were hoping to fill ended up getting scheduled.
14 News will contact the Dubois County Health Department on Monday to acquire more details on the one-day clinic.
