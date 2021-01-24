Alert Days for freezing rain Sunday & heavy rain Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert tomorrow morning for the possibility of freezing rain and again on Monday for possible heavy rain, localized flooding, and the first thunderstorms of 2021.
Clouds will roll in tonight, and we may see a couple of isolated showers, but most of us will stay dry until about 4 a.m. With ground temperatures expected to be near or slightly below freezing, it is possible we could see a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain Sunday morning, but freezing rain is the main concern.
Any ice accumulation will be minor, but even a light glazing of ice could cause some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Drive with caution Sunday morning.
That wintry mix will be possible through about 10 a.m. After that, any remaining precipitation will be all rain. That rain will also become more isolated Sunday afternoon and evening, giving many of us a couple hours of dry time before heavy rain arrives Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
Rain will spread across the Tri-State before dawn on Monday, and rain will remain likely on and off through the morning and into the afternoon. Some heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible, but severe storms are not expected. Monday will also be warmer and a little breezy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and winds from the east around 6 to 12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
In total, we will probably see between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain over the next two days with most of that falling on Monday. That may cause some localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas, but widespread flooding is not expected.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. There is another chance of rain/snow mix Wednesday afternoon and evening, but it is too early to tell how much rain or snow we could see from that system.
