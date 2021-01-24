Alert Day Monday for heavy rain and thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for possible heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday.
A couple of isolated showers are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry for the next few hours. The next round of rain will move in from the southwest starting around 2 or 3 a.m. and will become widespread before sunrise on Monday.
Rain will continue on and off throughout Monday morning and into the afternoon. Some heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible.
The southern half of the Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is a 1 out of 5 on the risk scale. That means an isolated severe storm with gusty winds or small hail may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
The main concern will be the possibility of heavy rain. Most of us will probably pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain Monday, and isolated higher amounts are possible. That could lead to localized flooding issues, mainly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
That rain will become lighter and more scattered Monday evening, continuing to taper off through the night. Most of the Tri-State will be dry on Tuesday, but I cannot completely rule out a stray shower, mainly north of I-64, Tuesday morning.
Temperatures made it into the lower 40s this afternoon and will only fall back a few degrees into the mid to upper 30s overnight before climbing into the mid to upper 40s Monday afternoon and evening.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and most likely dry with high temperatures in the upper 40s.
Another system could bring us a mix of rain and snow Wednesday afternoon and evening, but right now it is looking like that system may be mainly snow for us. It is too early to tell for sure, but we could get some minor snow accumulation from that system. That is certainly a possibility we will continue to monitor.
