Remains of WWII sailor from Ohio County identified

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County soldier killed during World War II has been accounted for.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Navy Fireman 3rd Class Welborn Ashby of Centertown was accounted for in November 2019. These findings were announced Friday.
We are told Ashby had been considered missing in action.
He was aboard the USS West Virginia during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Ashby was eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
After getting identified, Ashby will now be buried in his hometown this upcoming May.
