Police investigating after vehicle hit by gunfire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Henning Avenue for a vehicle with multiple gunshots.
According to the media report, the incident happened between 11 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
The report states the victim also found several shell casings nearby.
Police say dispatch advised there were multiple shots fired runs in the area but all were unfounded. The victim was given a case number.
