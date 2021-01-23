ISDH reports 4 local deaths; 119 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting Saturday 3,188 new coronavirus cases and 50 additional deaths.
That brings the total in the Hoosier state to 608,519 confirmed cases and 9,317 total deaths.
The state map shows two new COVID-19 deaths in Perry County and one in both Vanderburgh and Warrick County.
According to the state map, there are 119 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 42 in Warrick County, 15 in Dubois and Perry Counties, 12 in Spencer, Gibson and Posey Counties, and seven in Pike County.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 19,411 cases, 249 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,555 cases, 79 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,687 cases, 99 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,542 cases, 29 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,381 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,703 cases, 59 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,913 cases, 21 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,169 cases, 26 deaths
