Henderson Police Department hiring new officers

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is looking for new recruits.
They are currently accepting applications for new and experienced police officers.
HPD tells us that they are seeing around 15 applications filed for this hiring period compared to hundreds in years past.
Officers can make up to $23.44 per hour based on experience.
Recruits must have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, and no DUI convictions in the last five years. They also must be Kentucky POPS certified.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.