Deputies: 2 men caught stealing tools at Yellow Creek Park

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Two Owensboro men are in jail on burglary charges early Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at Yellow Creek Park around 2:30 a.m.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the park director called authorities saying he could see two men on camera trying to get inside the maintenance building.
Deputies say they found the entry door open and saw two men running from a side door. They say 36-year-old Dallas Lanham was caught a short distance from the building and 35-year-old Brent Watson was found in an adjacent open business.
We are told the men cut the lock to the entrance with tools they brought and were in the process of gathering hand and power tools when authorities arrived.
Authorities say the tools were tied together and placed in bags by the exit doors.
Lanham and Watson are charged with 3rd-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and fleeing from police.
