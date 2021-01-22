Wabash Community Schools board member faces criticism after posting TikTok video

“My videos on Tik Tok do not in any manner reflect the sentiment or thoughts of our board. Tik Tok is for nothing more than entertainment. My using the phrase “hey kids” is nothing more than the standard greeting I use at the beginning of nearly every Tik Tok to say hello to my 26,000 followers. Only if purposely taken out of context would one think I’m addressing children. Regarding the profanity and promotion of dishonesty I spoke of; I never speak this way in an open board meeting. The tone of my voice is one of passion and reflects the increasing frustration that I, as a school board member and a parent, am experiencing which are shared by the majority of the parents who call me about this situation. I field numerous calls from angry parents each week because their healthy child is continually quarantined from school. Their child’s school experience is being totally ruined. Each one of these parent’s frustration has gone beyond the boiling point. They are desperate for a solution, and they all feel like I am the only member of our board they can talk to, because I am the only one who will stand up for our kids. Although it wasn’t delivered in the most politically correct way, I provided a solution.”