500 vaccination appointments rescheduled in Western Kentucky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Western Kentucky, 500 appointments at Deaconess Health System for the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine are now being rescheduled.
This is due to a smaller-than-expected vaccine allocation from the state.
Officials with Deaconess tell us the higher metropolitan areas of the state, like Louisville and Lexington, still need more vaccine to finish immunizing frontline workers. This means for now, fewer vaccines in other parts of the state, like Owensboro, Union County and Henderson County.
Officials tell us all of the Deaconess locations in Western Kentucky are still getting vaccine shipments weekly, but those incoming doses are second doses and are already accounted for.
That’s why officials have decided to reschedule 500 vaccinations and put new appointments on hold.
Those impacted by this decision are now on a priority wait list. Officials say as soon as they know how many doses will come in and when, those 500 patients will be the first to get the phone call.
”So it is based completely on the state’s control. We are ready, we want to give more vaccine,” said Deaconess Health Pharmacy Line Service Manager Brian Spencer. “We’ve got more capacity. We just need the vaccine, so hopefully, once these areas with the higher population do get more vaccinated healthcare workers and first responders, they will open it back up to other parts of the state, such as Western Kentucky, and we can start rolling again on those first doses because we are very eager to get started again.”
Officials are asking for patience and reminding Kentuckians that you cannot cross the Ohio River and get a vaccine in Indiana. The vaccines at the Deaconess locations in Indiana are reserved for those who live or work in the Hoosier State.
