UE women’s basketball forfeits Friday’s game against Illinois State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s basketball team will not play Friday’s road game at Illinois State.
Earlier on Friday afternoon, UE Athletics released a statement to confirm the Purple Aces forfeited the contest after consulting with medical professionals.
Only seven active players were available during the team’s 25-point loss to the Redhawks on Thursday.
No specific reason was given for the forfeiture, but UE officials said they anticipate the team to be ready for its home matchup with Indiana State on Wednesday, January 27.
This news comes just three days after the Evansville men’s basketball program announced that team activities were paused due to positive COVID-19 test results within Tier 1 personnel.
However, UE officials tell 14 Sports the men’s program is slated to resume team activities sometime this weekend. The Purple Aces are next scheduled to play Valparaiso on January 31.
