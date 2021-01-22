UE Faculty Senate passes resolution asking President to clarify realignment process

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another development surrounding the University of Evansville’s proposed realignment plan.
The UE Faculty Senate passed a resolution Thursday, requesting President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz to clarify about how he plans to proceed with the realignment process.
The resolution ends with faculty members asking the UE president to provide written responses to the following 12 questions:
- Why did the Senior Administrative Team publicly release an incomplete draft academic realignment plan that contains only proposed deletions and lacks any proposed additions?
- What is the timeline for the proposed investments in existing programs and additions of new programs?
- Who will make decisions regarding the proposed investments in existing programs and additions of new programs?
- Will these program additions follow the procedure for “Curriculum Changes” outlined on p.219 of the Faculty Manual?
- Will the faculty, the Senate or any committee thereof vote on the final complete academic realignment plan?
- Did the Senior Administrative Team complete a full institutional review before the release of the draft academic realignment plan?
- Why did the Senior Administrative Team not design its evaluation and decision-making processes to enable complete draft realignment plans for all areas to be released at the same time?
- What is the timeline for the construction of the institutional realignment plan?
- What criteria were used in the evaluations of the Administration and Athletics?
- Will any of the data used within the evaluations of the Administration and Athletics be released to the faculty or made public?
- How will the faculty be involved in the construction of the sections of the institutional realignment plan that relate to the Administration and Athletics?
- Will the faculty, the Senate or any committee thereof vote on the final complete institutional realignment plan?
If approved, the president’s realignment plan would eliminate three departments, 17 majors and dozens of jobs.
President Pietruszkiewicz previously told 14 News that UE has been operating at a deficit for years, and he has a responsibility to keep the school in a position to stay open and move forward.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.