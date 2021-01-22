Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. in Tehran, Iran. Twitter says on Friday, Jan. 22, it has permanently banned an account connected to the office of Iran’s supreme leader. Other accounts thought to be tied to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office remained active. (Source: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)