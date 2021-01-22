Tri-State residence hope to win big Mega Millions jackpot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second largest Mega Millions drawing in history is up for grabs Friday.
We stopped at the Express Pantry on Fulton Avenue in Evansville as people lined up to get their tickets.
The jackpot has reached a staggering $1 billion.
The odds of winning is slim - about one in more than 302 million - but that did not stop people from trying to win.
“I had not really thought about that, you know what I mean? That is a lot to think about, just live, live the life just like everybody else, you know what I mean?” said Anthony Johnson.
That drawing will happen at 10 pm. Hopefully, someone is the Tri-State is the big winner.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.