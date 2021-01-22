Sunny Saturday, rain returns Sunday & Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure will keep skies clear through Saturday. Daytime highs will rise to near 40. Saturday’s low will be the coldest of the month so far at about 20 degrees. Temperatures will surge into the lower 60s on Monday as our next weathermaker moves in from the south. Widespread rain will soak the Tri-State. Heavy rainfall possible over Western Kentucky with 1-2″ possible. Flooding risk is low at this time. Temps will ease back into the mid 40s for much of next week with another chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.