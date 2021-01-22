Perry Co. Memorial moving to Phase 1B

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Friday, the Perry County Memorial Hospital says the state authorized them to move to Phase 1B.
That means they’ll be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible by the Indiana State Department of Health.
That includes those 70 and older, plus those at long term care facilities, frontline healthcare workers and those at a higher risk of major complications because of COVID-19.
Officials say the Moderna vaccine will be given out on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, starting at 8 Friday morning.
You can make an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
