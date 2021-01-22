Owensboro Public Schools rolling out new visitor screening system

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools has implemented a new visitor screening program through Ident-A-Kid that will boost security and streamline guest access in every school across the district.
Before a visitor can enter a school, they must scan their driver’s license or official ID into a kiosk, which will run their information through a nationwide sex offender registry and custody background check.
If a check-in requires action, alerts will be sent immediately to the appropriate staff. The software also more efficiently tracks student tardiness, early checkout for doctor appointments and more.
“It was well worth the investment,” OPS Public Information Officer Jared Revlett said. “We used safe school money to cover the cost of this to make sure that we can ensure that all our buildings are secure on a daily basis, and the people who are checking in and out are safe to be in our buildings. So safety’s always been our top priority, so this is just another layer that we’re adding to that protection. It’s pretty neat - it pulls up a picture of the person, so that you can compare and make sure that it’s the same individual.”
Once a guest checks into the school, a sticky name tag is printed for them to wear. Revlett says after a certain time period, the badge changes color to indicate if it is expired.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.