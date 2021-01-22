Oakland City man charged in father’s death out of jail on bond

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Oakland City man accused in the death of his father is now out on bond.
Colin Cooper, 19, has been held in the Knox County Jail.
He had a video hearing Wednesday, where court records show a $7,500 cash bond was set, then posted.
According to the Knox County Jail website, Cooper was released Friday.
Authorities say last month, Cooper shot his father, 44-year-old Calvin Cooper, in the 400 block of South Walnut Street in Oakland City.
According to records, Colin told authorities he shot his father out of fear and told authorities he was hurt by his father from previous fights.
He said he called 911 and tried to stop the bleeding.
Colin Cooper is due back in court for a status hearing March 4.
