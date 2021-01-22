Mostly sunny and cooler today and tomorrow, rain returns Sunday and Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and seasonable weather takes over for the next couple of days, but the start to next week is looking soggy.
We are starting the day with temperatures in the 30s. We will have plenty of sunshine today, but there will also be a cold breeze from the northwest to offset the warmth from the sun, so our temperatures will probably only make it into the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon. That is pretty average for this time of year.
Our temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening and will keep falling through the 20s overnight, bottoming out in the upper teens to low 20s by Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.
Saturday will also be mostly sunny and seasonably cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will roll in Saturday night ahead of a low pressure system. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.
By Sunday morning, scattered showers will be pushing into the Tri-State as that low pressure system moves closer. We may see some wintry mix first thing in the morning, but that will quickly change over to all rain by around 9 a.m. Scattered rain will then remain possible on and off throughout the day on Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid 40s.
Widespread rain will move in late Sunday night into Monday morning as the warm front associated with that low pressure system swings northward into our region. Despite the rain, that surge of warmer air will also help our temperatures climb into low to mid 50s. However, the cold front from that same system will quickly follow Monday evening, which will force that rain out of our region and usher in cooler, drier weather Tuesday.
In total, we could see 1 to 2 inches of rain from Sunday and Monday combined. Expect lower totals north of I-64 and the highest totals in western Kentucky. Spread across two days, that much rain should not cause any major flooding problems, but we may see some ponding along poorly drained roads, especially Monday morning.
There is also a slight chance of rain/snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it is too early to tell how much rain or snow we could get from that system.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.