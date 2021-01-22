7 more local Hoosiers die of COVID; 132 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,560 new coronavirus cases and 49 additional deaths on Friday.
There are now 605,426 total confirmed cases and 9,267 total coronavirus related deaths in the Hoosier state.
The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties, and one new death in Dubois, Warrick, and Posey Counties,
It shows 132 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 36 in Warrick County, 15 in Dubois County, 15 in Perry County, 12 in Posey County, 36 in Gibson County, 21 in Spencer County, and six in Pike County.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 19,292 cases, 248 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,540 cases, 79 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,687 cases, 98 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,527 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,381 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,691 cases, 59 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,901 cases, 21 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,162 cases, 26 deaths
