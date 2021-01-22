5 more COVID-19 deaths, 131 new cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported five new COVID-19 related deaths and 131 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 73 are in Daviess County, 18 are in Henderson County, 15 are in Ohio Couty, 11 are in Union County, five are in Webster County, another five are in Hancock County and there are four new cases in McLean County.
Green River health officials say the new deaths include three residents of Daviess County, a resident of Henderson County and a resident of Ohio County.
The district has now had 16,655 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Officials say of those cases, 12,491 residents have recovered.
The Hopkins County coronavirus dashboard is showing 15 new cases Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded 3,388 total cases. Of those cases, 2,167 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently 1,107 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 7,553 cases, 127 deaths, 5,670 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,434 cases, 46 deaths, 2,214 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,388 cases, 114 deaths, 2,167 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,011 cases, 37 deaths, 1,499 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,705 cases, 53 deaths, 2,735 recovered
- Webster Co. - 973 cases, 15 deaths, 711 recovered
- McLean Co. - 700 cases, 25 deaths, 537 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,093 cases, 10 deaths, 876 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 640 cases, 14 deaths, 463 recovered
