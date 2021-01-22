7 months after Evansville woman went missing, family still looking for answers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The search continues for a missing Tri-State woman.
This week marks seven months since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing.
Family fears the 44-year-old mother of six is in danger.
Wilkerson was staying at her brother’s house in Evansville.
On June 21, Wilkerson left saying she would be right back, but has not been seen ever since.
14 News spoke with an extended family member of Wilkerson’s on Thursday, and she urges people to keep spreading the word and listen for clues to her whereabouts.
“Keep sharing, keep talking about Dawnita Wilkerson,” Addie Byers-Bryant, Dawnita’s cousin said. “Keep sharing her picture, keep contacting the detective heads with any new information you have, keep posting, keep sharing.”
Wilkerson is 5-foot-3, roughly 145 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.
She has several tattoos, including a heart on her lower back and a cross on her upper left shoulder.
A reward is being offered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.
