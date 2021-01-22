Mesker Park’s Baird’s Tapir ‘Huey’ has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo announced that Huey the Baird’s Tapir was humanely euthanized earlier this week.
They say Huey had been struggling with being underweight and appetite issues.
Zoo officials say the latest quality-of-life check showed Huey was suffering from age-induced issues with heart and liver functionality.
At 26, he was one of the oldest Baird’s tapirs under human care in North America
Huey was born in 1994 at Zoo Miami. In 1996 he spent time with White Oak Conservation.
It wasn’t until Amazonia’s opening in 2008 when Huey came to his forever home at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.
Baird’s tapirs are native to Central and South America. They are found in rainforest habitat and are herbivores.
This species of tapir is endangered with less than 6,000 animals estimated in the wild.
