Mater Dei’s Money cashes in Hoops Live POTW victory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei senior Alex Money took home the Hoops Live Player of the Week crown on Thursday night with 1,284 votes.
He posted a double-double outing for the Wildcats last Friday night, securing 14 points and 10 rebounds against rival Memorial.
The multi-sport athlete just wrapped up a big week, recently committing to play football at Marian University in the fall.
Money and Mater Dei (7-3) have a huge night ahead as they face Westside rival Reitz (8-0) on Friday.
Tipoff at Reitz High School is set for 7 p.m.
