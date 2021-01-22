Madisonville Police arrest man for drug trafficking, among other charges

Street value of suspected meth worth over $200,000, according to police

By Keaton Eberly | January 22, 2021 at 1:27 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 1:41 AM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic stop in Hopkins County ends with a man in jail on drug charges.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers say they saw a “glass smoking device” on the floor of 37-year-old William Cook’s vehicle when they pulled him over Thursday afternoon.

A search of the vehicle lead authorities to find 4.64 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a 9-mm handgun, drug trafficking items and a “substantial amount” of money.

Officers say the street value of the suspected methamphetamine has a street value of more than $200,000

Cook was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a total of nine charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

