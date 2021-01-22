Internet trend has Evansville area feeling the ‘Bern’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Unless you’ve been in hiding since Wednesday, you’ve probably seen about 1,000 photoshopped pictures of Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting all over the place.
An image of him sitting with his legs and hands crossed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration has sparked the internet trend.
He’s wearing mittens that were gifted to him to by Jen Ellis, an elementary school teacher in Vermont.
Several Evansville area organizations and businesses have shared photos that include Sen. Sanders.
Evansville Police were pretty sly about it, by sneaking in an update to their Facebook cover photo.
Downtown Evansville shared photos of Sen. Sanders having a seat in popular places. It appears he even stopped for a picture with the wing mural. (Click through the post below to see them all)
He must be an animal person since he stopped to hang out with the cats at River Kitty Cat Café.
It seems Sen. Sanders cares about local businesses too. He was seen sitting in the oversized chair outside R’z Café in Fort Branch.
Sen. Sanders also needed to catch up on some reading in Daviess Co., Ky.
If you don’t have any photoshop skills, you can still join in on the fun. A New York University student created a website, using Google Maps street view, where you can put a picture of Bernie Sanders at any address.
As an editorial note, sharing these photos is not intended to poke fun at anyone. It’s just a nice way to share a smile.
