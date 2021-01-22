IL Gov. Pritzker to give COVID briefing

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give a coronavirus briefing Friday at noon.
On Thursday, Illinois reported 4,979 new COVID-19 cases and 122 additional deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus map.
The state reports that they have a total of 1,086,333 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18,520 total deaths.
The map showed 33 new cases coming from our local Illinois counties on Thursday.
Of those new cases, 18 are in White County, nine are in Wabash County, and six are in Wayne.
No new cases were recorded in Edwards County.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,528 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,363 cases, 22 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,193 cases, 11 deaths
- Edwards County - 470 cases, 8 deaths
