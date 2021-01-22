Health officials break down costs of COVID-19 vaccines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you are eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine, you may be hesitant to sign up because you are worried about the cost.
According to Deaconess Health System Vaccine Clinic Director Andrew Schenk, the message regarding cost is clear.
At the end of the day, there is no cost to any patient who receives a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age, health condition or location.
Schenk says the federal government has covered the cost of the actual vaccine in the vial, and insurance, including Medicare, covers the small administration fee at the time of the appointment. Therefore, there is no direct cost to patients.
Officials say even if a patient does not have insurance, that person still will not be charged any fees. Schenk says the goal is simply to immunize as many people as possible, and cost should not be a factor.
”You should not worry about cost,” says Schenk. “Your health is important, and we do not want cost to be a barrier. The government has also made that stance, so we really want everyone in the community that qualifies to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
When preparing for the vaccination appointment, patients are asked to bring a photo ID, insurance card, if possible, and proof of employment, if that is how the patient is eligible for the vaccine.
On Friday, Deaconess officials say there are currently vaccination appointments still available for the weekend at the downtown clinic in Evansville. Anyone who is eligible and interested in apply can sign up for an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 from any phone.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.