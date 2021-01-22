Gas leak causes evacuations along Bayard Park Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People living along Bayard Park Drive were evacuated on Thursday night.
Residents in the area told 14 News the evacuation was result of a nearby gas leak.
Crews with the Evansville Fire Department and Vectren responded to the incident.
The scene has since been cleared and people have returned to their homes.
According to the Evansville Police Department, a Vectren official told officers a vent on their mechanism was unscrewed and looked like it might have been tampered with.
EPD officials say they have opened a criminal investigation.
We will update this story once more information is available.
