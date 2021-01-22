Funds approved for proposed urban park in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Redevelopment Commission has approved funds for a proposed urban park downtown.
$45,000 will be used to get the first preliminary drawing for the park at the corner of 4th Street and Main Street. The drawing will come from the Evansville based firm Hafer Associates.
Kelley Coures with the Department of Metropolitan Development says this is the first step to developing the park.
Coures tells 14 News they hope to have the park’s plans finalized by early 2022.
