EPD: Juvenile shot in stomach on E. Virginia St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a juvenile was found shot in the stomach in an alleyway behind the Virginia Food Market on Thursday evening.
The shooting happened on the 700 block of East Virginia Street in Evansville
According to the Evansville Police Department, the juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital. No word yet on the victim’s condition.
Police say they are looking for four suspects. Officers are currently looking through security footage and talking to neighbors.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that operators received a call about a person getting shot around 5:32 p.m.
