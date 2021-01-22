Deputies: Wanted felon arrested after chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Around 7:40 a.m. Friday, Vanderburgh County deputies say they tried to pull over a white 2019 Chevrolet Cruze the intersection of Covert Avenue and Green River Road.
They say the driver would not stop and speed away.
The deputy chased the driver until he crashed into an AT&T box and landed in the front yard of a home near the intersection of Covert and Fuquay.
Deputies say the driver, Doyle L. Austin Jr., of Evansville, was arrested and taken to jail.
He faces the following charges: failure to appear warrant (charged as a felony), petition to revoke probation (Felony), resisting law enforcement in a vehicle (L6 Felony), reckless driving (Class A Misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license (Class A Misdemeanor).
The Sheriff says EPD helped with the arrest.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.