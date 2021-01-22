Community arts center opens in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The new Jasper Community Arts Center inside the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center has opened to the public.
Officials say three galleries full of artwork, from local artists and artists abroad, are open for the public to view right now.
As more of the space becomes open, the center will be holding art classes for people in the community.
We are told that space will even be available for artists to come and create their own art inside the building.
“Jasper showcasing its creative and artistic side, of course,” Director Kyle Rupert said. “Big sports town, big German heritage, all those things we normally celebrate - we have been celebrating the creative spirit for decades now and this is another testament to that.”
Local artists can send in their submissions for the different galleries through the site.
