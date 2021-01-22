Cannelton City Schools will move to virtual learning next week

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Cannelton City Schools will move to virtual learning starting next week.
School officials say they cannot adequately staff administrators, teachers and non-certified employees for in-person learning due to employees testing positive or in quarantine.
School officials say they will go virtual Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29. School leaders will make a decision for returning to in-person learning at the end of next week.
