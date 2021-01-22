Assisted living facility coming to Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A new assisted living facility is planning to open in Dubois County later this year.
Shane Lindauer and his wife will be opening a collection of beehive homes off 14th Street and Chestnut Street in Huntingburg. They are hoping to be open by August 2021.
”Assisted living did not go away, but there are some more precautions that are going to be taken now as we have looked at some of the other assisted living facilities that are open,” Lindauer said.
Once building plans are approved, construction will begin shortly after.
