Aces show fight in loss at Illinois State

Evansville put up a valiant effort in the first 10 minutes of action, keeping pace with the Redbirds each step of the way. An important point for early momentum came with less than three minutes remaining in the opening quarter as redshirt-senior Jada Poland knocked-down a pair of triples in three possessions to give the Aces a 12-11 lead. In the second period, Illinois State edged in front with a 22-13 advantage in the second quarter, giving ISU a 36-27 lead at the break. The Redbirds’ depth came in handy in the second half as ISU pulled away for the 73-48 victory behind a 37-21 advantage in the second half.