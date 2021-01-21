Young girls inspired as Kamala Harris takes historic oath as vice president

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - History was made on Inauguration Day 2021.
Kamala Harris broke monumental barriers on Wednesday to become the first woman to hold office as vice president of the United States, as well as the first person of Black and Asian American descent.
14 News spoke with a few young girls to get their responses to this major milestone.
“I want to be president, but it’s okay if I get elected vice president,” one girl said.
At 10 or 12 years old, children dream big. Some kids grow up letting go of their childhood dreams, maybe because they thought it wasn’t possible.
“I’m going to look up to her as my idol,” Sophia Beria said.
Beria, Presleigh Thomas, Gabby Santos-Gonzalez and Ava Porter believe anything is possible, especially when history is inspiring them right before their eyes.
“I was very happy, and kind of emotional,” Beria said.
“It was exciting to me because she was the first Black person to be elected vice president,” Thomas said.
The four girls have formed a friendship bond through Girls Incorporated, a national youth development organization inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold.
“She inspires me because she is so brave,” Porter said.
Brave, indeed, as women in America continue to breakthrough equality barriers, and set new expectations for other females.
“I’m looking forward to that girls can do anything boys can do, and that we can do anything in the world,” Porter said.
